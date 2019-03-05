Teaser Trailer for Ari Aster's Pagan Cult Horror 'Midsommar' from A24

"You can't speak… you can't move… But this opens you up… It breaks down your defenses… Trust me." A24 has unveiled a teaser trailer for Ari Aster's new cult horror film Midsommar, the follow-up to his highly acclaimed feature debut Hereditary. A24 teamed up with Aster to develop and produce this after releasing Hereditary, and will drop it in theaters in August in the summer (of course). Midsommar is about a woman who reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a trip to a small Swedish village, where the encounter a pagan cult conducting a "violent and bizarre" ritual. Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor star as the couple, along with Will Poulter, Julia Ragnarsson, William Jackson Harper, Björn Andrésen, Anna Åström, and Liv Mjönes. This is nuts!! I dig the bright colors, and all the floral elements, despite how horrific it looks.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ari Aster's Midsommar, direct from A24's YouTube:

Florence Pugh & Jack Reynor play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre experience at the hands of a pagan cult. Midsommar is directed by American filmmaker Ari Aster, his second feature after the hit horror film Hereditary previously, and numerous short films as well. Produced by Lars Knudsen and Patrik Andersson, co-produced by Beau Ferris. A24 will release Aster's Midsommar in select theaters starting August 9th this midsummer. First impression? Who's freaked out?