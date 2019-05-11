Teaser Trailer for 'Gay Chorus Deep South' Doc Produced by Airbnb

"We have to learn to dance with the storm." Yeah, you read that right. This doc film is the first ever "Airbnb Production". There is a teaser trailer available for the documentary Gay Chorus Deep South, made by filmmaker David Charles Rodrigues. It just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month, and should be released later this year. Vanity Fair spoke with Airbnb's "head of creative" James Goode and he explained their involvement: "As a community, Airbnb is rooted in the power of people to people connections to drive belonging and this film tells that story." Gay Chorus Deep South is about, as the title says, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus following them as they embark upon a tour of the American Deep South. Many members will be going back to the communities they once fled, confronting prejudices and pain from their past. As expected, this looks triumphantly moving and inspiring, which is the whole point of their tour and the film.

First teaser trailer (+ poster) for David Charles Rodrigues' doc Gay Chorus Deep South, from YouTube:

Led by Gay Chorus Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir; the tour brings a message of music, love and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. Over 300 singers travelled from Mississippi to Tennessee throughout the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma. They performed in churches, community centers and concert halls in hopes of uniting us in a time of difference. The journey also challenges Tim and other members who fled the South to confront their own fears, pain and prejudices on a journey towards reconciliation. The conversations and connections that emerge offer a glimpse of a less divided America, where the things that divide us—faith, politics, sexual identity—are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity and a little drag. Gay Chorus Deep South is directed by Greek-American-Brazilian doc filmmaker David Charles Rodrigues, making his feature directorial debut with this. Produced by Airbnb. The film just premiered at the Tribeca and Montclair Film Festivals this year. The film will be released officially later this year. For more updates, follow @gcds_film.