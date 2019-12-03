Teaser Trailer for Marvel's 'Black Widow' Movie with Scarlett Johansson

"We have unfinished business - we have to go back to where it all started…" Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studio's Black Widow movie, opening in theaters on May 1st, 2020 to kick off next year's summer movie season. This new stand-alone solo movie is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland (of Lore, Berlin Syndrome), and is set between the Civil War and Infinity War movies. Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, returning from the previous Marvel movies. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian, plus William Hurt, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, and Michelle Lee. This is an action-packed teaser with a lot more footage than anyone expected. Marvel certainly knows how to get us excited for their movies.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Cate Shortland's Black Widow, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

A film about Natasha Romanoff and her quests - set between the previous Marvel movies Civil War and Infinity War. Johansson described the film as "an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself, probably for once in her life." Black Widow is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, director of the films Somersault, Lore, and Berlin Syndrome previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer; based on the comic books and characters created by Stan Lee, Don Heck and Don Rico. Produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. Disney will release Marvel Studios & Shortland's Black Widow movie in theaters everywhere starting May 1st, 2020 to kick off next summer. First impression? Who's in?