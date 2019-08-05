Teaser Trailer for NBA Referee Betting Scandal Drama 'Inside Game'

"All we're waiting on is for you to say yes." Raw Milk + iDreamMachine have unveiled a trailer for a film titled Inside Game, a dramatic feature inspired by the 2007 NBA Betting Scandal, "that the NBA doesn’t want you to see!" The betting scandal involved a NBA referee and bookie, who worked together to rig games and earn payoffs. The indie film stars Scott Wolf, Eric Mabius, Will Sasso, Lindsey Morgan, Berto Colon, Reggie Lee, and Michael O'Keefe. "Inside Game is an inside look at the lives affected by people who think they are above the law" showing that they will always get caught. This doesn't look that great, a bit too cheap, but it's hard to say this early. I'd recommend watching Soderbergh's High Flying Bird instead.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Randall Batinkoff's Inside Game, direct from YouTube:

Set in Philadelphia, the film details the real life story of Tommy Martino (Wolf) who along with his two childhood friends, NBA referee Tim Donaghy (Mabius) and a bookie Baba Battista (Sasso) hatches a fool proof scheme to make millions by betting on NBA games Donaghy is refereeing. Inside Game is directed by American actor / filmmaker Randall Batinkoff, making his second feature after directing the film 37 in 2014 previously. The screenplay is written by Andy Callahan; based on the 2007 NBA Betting Scandal. Raw Milk and iDreamMachine will release Batinkoff's Inside Game in select theaters starting on November 1st.