Teaser Trailer for Noir Thriller 'Blood on Her Name' Playing at Fantasia

"I keep thinking I hear sirens… Is that weird?" Yellow Veil Pictures has unveiled a teaser trailer for an indie noir thriller titled Blood on Her Name, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matthew Pope. The film is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal coming up this month, and they've released this teaser to drum up some interest before it plays there. Blood on Her Name is about a local garage owner named Leigh who ends up with a dead body on her hands. Her panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spins out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man's body to his family. The film stars Bethany Anne Lind, Will Patton, Elisabeth Röhm, Jared Ivers, Jimmy Gonzales, and Jack Andrews. I dig the grainy, rainy look and feel of this teaser. Let's hope the film is as good as it looks.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Matthew Pope's Blood on Her Name, direct from YouTube:

The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor… It was an accident, borne out of self defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller (Bethany Anne Lind) and her son. In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body. But can she actually disappear a man from the earth— from his family— leaving them forever wondering? As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father-- a cop with a long history of moral compromise (Will Patton)-- and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased (Elisabeth Rohm). Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances. Blood on Her Name is directed by Matthew Pope, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The script is by Don Thompson and Pope. This premieres at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer. No release dates are set. First impression?