Teaser Trailer for 'Radioactive' Starring Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie

"Science is changing. And the very people who are running science are the people who believe the world is flat." Studiocanal UK and Working Title have revealed the first teaser trailer for the film Radioactive, a historic biopic about the life and times of iconic scientist Marie Curie. Described as a: "Pioneer. Genius. Rebel." This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this month. The film tells of the scientific and romantic passions of Marie and Pierre Curie, and the reverberation of their discoveries throughout the 20th century. Marie (born Maria Salomea Skłodowska) discovered the element Radium with Pierre in December of 1898, and went on to make many other great contributions to science throughout her life, including research on and invention of the term "radioactivity". Rosamund Pike stars as Marie, with Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Jonathan Aris, Corey Johnson, Tim Woodward, and Harriet Turnbull. Looks like a fascinating trip back in time, with lots of visual energy.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Marjane Satrapi's Radioactive, direct from Working TItle's YouTube:

From the 1870s to the modern era, Radioactive is a journey through Marie Curie's (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies' world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight. A bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie's work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century. Radioactive is directed by Iranian filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, director of the movies Persepolis, Chicken with Plums, Gang of the Jotas, and The Voices previously. The screenplay is written by Jack Thorne, based on the graphic novel by Lauren Redniss. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and plays at the Zurich Film Festival next. No official release date is set yet, but it's expected to open sometime in early 2020. Who's interested so far?