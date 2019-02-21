Teaser Trailer for Sony Animation's Sequel 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

"We're going to need a bigger slingshot." Sony Pictures Animation and Rovio Animation have revealed the teaser trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2, a sequel to one of the worst animated movies ever. Why do we need more?! The Angry Birds Movie 2, of course, continues where the first left off with all the birds and pigs still going at it. There isn't even much of a synopsis, only a vague description stating that "the flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their beef to the next level." Ugh. The humongous voice cast features: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj, and Brooklynn Prince. Honestly, I couldn't care less about this movie. Have fun.

Here's the teaser trailer for Sony Pictures Animation's The Angry Birds Movie 2, direct from YouTube:

Meet Zeta, she's got tons of ice… and zero chill. They're back for more! A hilarious all-star cast of new and returning talent are brought together as the flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their beef to the next level. The Angry Birds Movie 2 is co-directed by animation filmmakers Thurop Van Orman (creator of "The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack" series now making his feature directorial debut) and John Rice (a veteran of TV animation including work on "King of the Hill", "Neighbors from Hell", and "Rick and Morty", also making his feature directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Peter Ackerman. Made at Sony Pictures Animation, presented by Rovio Animation. Sony will release SPA's The Angry Birds Movie 2 in theaters everywhere starting August 16th, 2019 late this summer. First impression? Anyone even care?