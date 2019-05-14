Terrible Teaser Trailer for Action Sequel 'Escape Plan: The Extractors'

"What's going down?" Lionsgate has debuted the first teaser trailer for action sequel Escape Plan: The Extractors, the third movie in the Escape Plan series. Same as the second movie, Escape Plan 3 is being released direct-to-VOD/DVD continuing the action-heist-prison break movie series which first started with Escape Plan in 2013 (directed by Mikael Håfström; this one did actually open in theaters). I don't know how they keep convincing him to come back, but Sylvester Stallone stars again as Ray Breslin, the masterful prison escape artist / "security expert", who gets really upset when his girlfriend is kidnapped. The plot also involves a Hong Kong tech mogul's daughter being taken, and so Breslin gets his old team back to get them out and home safely. Also starring Dave Bautista, Jaime King, Harry Shum Jr., Devon Sawa, Daniel Bernhardt, Malese Jow, Curtis Jackson, and Russell Wong. I couldn't care any less about this series.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for John Herzfeld's Escape Plan: The Extractors, from YouTube:

Screen legend Sylvester Stallone kicks this explosive action tale into high gear. After security expert Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison, Breslin's girlfriend (Jaime King) is also captured. Now he and his team, which includes Dave Bautista and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, must pull off a deadly rescue mission to confront their sadistic foe and save the hostages before time runs out. Escape Plan 3: The Extractors is directed by American filmmaker John Herzfeld, director of the films Two of a Kind, 2 Days in the Valley, 15 Minutes, Bobby Z, and Reach Me previously, and creator of the "Dr. Vegas" TV series. The screenplay is written by Miles Chapman and John Herzfeld. Lionsgate will release Escape Plan: The Extractors direct-to-VOD/DVD starting July 2nd this summer. If anyone might be interested? Hopefully not, because this looks really bad.