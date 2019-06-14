Terrifying First Trailer for 'The Banana Splits Movie' Turned into Horror

"Now the show can go on forever… and ever… and ever…!!" The beloved children's show is back… with a vengeance, a horrible, bloody vengeance. What is this! Ha! Syfy has debuted the official trailer for a horror feature titled The Banana Splits Movie, a re-imagining of the classic children's show on TV in the 1970s ("The Banana Splits Adventure Hour") as a horror movie. The plot is about a kid who goes to a taping of the show, only to discover the four furry main characters – Bingo, Fleegle, Drooper and Snorky – are actually killers. Over thirty episodes of "The Banana Splits Adventure Hour" originally aired between 1968 and 1970, with costumes and sets designed by Sid & Marty Krofft. This new movie stars Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Steve Lund, Sara Canning, Maria Nash, and Romeo Carere. We don't often feature direct-to-VOD films, but can't help it this time! This is so nuts and it actually looks crazy good! Check it out below.

Here's the first trailer for Danishka Esterhazy's The Banana Splits Movie, direct from Syfy's YouTube:

A boy named Harley and his family attend a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley and business as usual for Rebecca, the producer of the series. But things take an unexpected turn - and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape? The Banana Splits Movie is directed by Canadian filmmaker Danishka Esterhazy, of the films Endings, Black Field, Suddenly Ever After, The Trials of Rasputin, H&G, and Level 16 previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Produced by Syfy; executive produced by Daniel Iron and Lance Samuels. Warner Bros will release Esterhazy's The Banana Splits Movie direct-to-VOD/DVD first this summer, then it will premiere on Syfy later this year. Scared yet?