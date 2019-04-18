Terrifying Second Trailer for New 'Child's Play' Movie with Aubrey Plaza

"Something's wrong with Chucky!" Orion Pictures has released a second trailer for the new horror reboot Child's Play, an updated take on the Chucky horror franchise about the evil doll who kills people. They're keeping the original name from the first series, Child's Play, but updating everything and re-introducing the Chucky doll as a high-tech toy called "Buddi", voiced by Mark Hamill. This is a little too creepy with how it connects to everything in your home. Aubrey Plaza stars, with a cast including Gabriel Bateman. Brian Tyree Henry, David Lewis, Ty Consiglio, Beatrice Kitsos, and Kristin York. The first trailer was damn good, now we finally get a good look at this horror reboot and it's looking scary as hell. Brutal! What an intense trailer. I'm not sure I like the look of the new "Buddi" doll, but I think the rest of it will be freaky.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Lars Klevberg's Child's Play, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Klevberg's Child's Play here, to see the initial re-introduction again.

The wait is over, your best friend has arrived. A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Child's Play is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg, making his second feature film after directing the horror Polaroid previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Tyler Burton Smith, based on the characters created by Don Mancini. Produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, and executive produced by Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson. Orion Pics will open Klevberg's Child's Play in theaters everywhere starting June 21st this summer. Who wants to meet Buddi?