Terry Crews & Ludacris in First Trailer for Action Drama 'John Henry'

"Trust me… I'm not a killer. I'm John Henry." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie action drama titled John Henry, set to drop into theaters + on VOD coming up in January. Terry Crews stars as the titular John Henry, some kind of big brute who lives in South Los Angeles taking care of his father. His is a quiet man with a violent past who suddenly has his life changed when an immigrant girl on the run from gang violence nearby stumbles into his life. This also stars Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jamila Velazquez, Tyler Alvarez, Ken Foree, Joseph Julian Soria, and Dohn Norwood. Haven't heard much about this before today, and it hasn't shown up at any festivals. Looks like it might be cool to watch Crews kicking ass.

Here's the first official trailer for Will Forbes' John Henry, direct from Saban Films' YouTube:

Ex-gang member, John Henry (Terry Crews), traded violence for a quieter life taking care of his aging father (Ken Foree) in South Los Angeles. Henry meets two immigrant children running from his former gang leader (Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges) and has to decide whether to revisit his troubled past to help give the two children a better future. John Henry is directed by newcomer filmmaker Will Forbes, making his feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Will Forbes and Doug Skinner. Produced by Maurice Fadida, Eric B. Fleischman, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Saban Films will release Forbes' John Henry in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 24th, 2020 late next month. How does that look?