The Battle That Turned The War: First Trailer for Emmerich's 'Midway'

"Today we prove the American Navy isn't a joke!" Lionsgate has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Roland Emmerich's latest action movie, titled Midway, about the iconic Battle of Midway during World War II - known as "The Battle That Turned The War". The battle took place across three days in June of 1942, only six months after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. The United States Navy defeated an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy near Midway Atoll, inflicting devastating damage on the Japanese fleet. Military historian John Keegan called it "the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare". This ensemble action movie stars Woody Harrelson, Jake Weber, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Brennan Brown, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Alexander Ludwig, Nick Jonas, Tadanobu Asano, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Keean Johnson. This is an Emmerich movie, so it will have big action but as for the script, not sure it seems that promising. That said, this still looks intense and epic.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Roland Emmerich's Midway, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. The movie follows the story of soldiers and aviators who persevered through the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Midway is directed by prolific German filmmaker Roland Emmerich, director of movies The Noah's Ark Principle, Making Contact, Ghost Chase, Moon 44, Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 10000 BC, 2012, Anonymous, White House Down, Stonewall, and Independence Day: Resurgence previously. The screenplay is written by Wes Tooke (of USA's "Colony" on TV). Lionsgate will open Emmerich's Midway in theaters everywhere starting November 8th, 2019, Veteran's Day weekend, later this fall. First impression? How does that look so far?