The First Word Podcast - 'Avengers: Endgame', feat. Alisha Grauso & Amon Warmann

"You could not live with your own failure, and where did that bring you? Back to me." Welcome back for another Avengers chat. Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a full-on, spoiled-filled discussion about Marvel Studios' grand finale Avengers: Endgame, directed by the Russo Brothers. For this episode we brought back the same two guests we had on for our Infinity War episode one year ago - Alisha Grauso and Amon Warmann. We discuss all the incredible, jaw-dropping moments, our favorite scenes, a few of our criticisms, Alan Silvestri's tremendous score, and much more in this epic Marvel appreciation episode. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. This is a passionate, joyful chat about Endgame and everything about that made us so happy. Listen in.

Our guests: Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) & Amon Warmann (@awarmann)

Our topic: Marvel's Avengers: Endgame

