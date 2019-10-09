The First Word Podcast - Film Festivals & Embargoes, feat. Daniel Joyaux

"I thought we should talk." Grab our latest podcast episode for a discussion about film festivals, embargoes, cinema, and our favorites from this fall season so far. For this episode of The First Word podcast, Alex is joined by film industry journalist Daniel Joyaux for a debate about embargoes (in relation to Alex's Venice letter) and a talk about the best films we've seen at the fall film festivals so far - from Toronto and Venice. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. This episode we had to take a moment to talk openly about film festivals, so join us and listen in below.

Our guest: Daniel Joyaux (@Thirdmanmovies)

