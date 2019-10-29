The First Word Podcast - James Gray's 'Ad Astra', feat. John Bleasdale

"I'm steady, calm. I slept well, no bad dreams. I am active and engaged…" On this episode of The First Word podcast we sit down for a full-on discussion about the meditative sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, directed by James Gray and starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut on a secret mission. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival (my review) and finally opened in theaters in September. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we're joined by film writer John Bleasdale as our guest for a discussion about Ad Astra - critiquing and examining it in an attempt to figure out what it all means. What does Brad Pitt find out there? Nothing? Something? Listen in.

Our topic: James Gray's Ad Astra

Read Alissa Wilkinson's review discussing an "absent God"

