The First Word Podcast - JJ Abrams' 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

by
December 23, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Podcast

"People keep telling me they know me. No one does." Tune in to our latest podcast episode for a discussion about the long-awaited, highly anticipated sci-fi finale Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams. The conclusion to Rey and Kylo Ren's stories. For this episode of The First Word podcast, Mike & Alex dive into a chat about what we love, like, and dislike about the movie, as well as the discourse surrounding it. Not just a review, and not any typical discussion. We also briefly discuss the first trailer for Nolan's Tenet. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. Our guest couldn't make it on but we recorded our conversation anyway. Listen in below.

Our topic: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (dir. J.J. Abrams)
Christopher Nolan's Tenet Trailer

