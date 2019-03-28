The First Word Podcast - Jordan Peele's 'Us', feat. Aaron Neuwirth

"They look exactly like us. They think like us. They know where we are. We need to move and keep moving. They won't stop until they kill us… or we kill them." On this episode of The First Word podcast we dive right into a full-on, discussion covering all aspects of Jordan Peele's new horror film Us, his second feature following the highly successful Get Out (from 2017). Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, our friend and fellow podcaster Aaron Neuwirth (@aaronsps4 of the Out Now podcast) join us as our guest for this discussion about Us and why it's such an outstanding film. We talk about everything so watch out for spoilers. Listen in below.

Our guest: Aaron Neuwirth (@aaronsps4) - listen to his podcast Out Now

Our topic: Jordan Peele's Us

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

