The First Word Podcast - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', feat. Aaron Neuwirth

"It's official, old buddy. I'm a has been…" On this episode of The First Word podcast we jump right into an analysis and discussion about Quentin Tarantino's latest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his ninth feature, this one set in Los Angeles in 1969 following buddies Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). Read our original Cannes review for a bit more to chew on. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, our friend and fellow podcaster Aaron Neuwirth (@aaronsps4 of the Out Now podcast) join us as our guest for this discussion about Tarantino's new film and why he loved it so much (read his review). We talk about everything, including the end of the movie and the impact of it, so watch out for spoilers. Listen in below.

Our topic: Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

