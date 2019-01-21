The First Word Podcast - Shyamalan's 'Glass', feat. Amon Warmann

"They always underestimate the mastermind." On this episode of The First Word podcast we dive right into a full-on, spoiler-filled discussion of M. Night Shyamalan's highly anticipated film Glass, his sequel to both Unbreakable (from 2000) and Split (from 2016). Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, our friend and film critic Amon Warmann (@awarmann) returns as our guest for this analysis of all the good and the bad of Glass. We also kick things off with a quick chat about the very first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. Listen in below.

Our guest: Amon Warmann (@awarmann) - find his reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Our topic: M. Night Shyamalan's Glass

