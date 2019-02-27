The First Word Podcast - The 2019 Academy Awards, feat. Clayton Davis

"I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a film centered around an indigenous woman… a character that had been historically relegated to the background in cinema, as artists our job is to look where others don't." After the Academy Awards this past weekend, we recap the winners and nominees and chat about the big awards show. Download our latest episode of The First Word podcast now, featuring special guest Clayton Davis from the website AwardsCircuit.com. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. In this Oscars recap episode, we analyze all the awards along with a great discussion about how voting works and how voters are influenced. Listen below.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #21 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on Pocket Casts, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio.

Our guest: Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) - listen to his podcast or visit AwardsCircuit.com

Our topic: 91st Academy Awards

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.