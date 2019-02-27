OUR PODCASTPodcast Feed

The First Word Podcast - The 2019 Academy Awards, feat. Clayton Davis

by
February 27, 2019

The First Word - 2019 Academy Awards

"I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a film centered around an indigenous woman… a character that had been historically relegated to the background in cinema, as artists our job is to look where others don't." After the Academy Awards this past weekend, we recap the winners and nominees and chat about the big awards show. Download our latest episode of The First Word podcast now, featuring special guest Clayton Davis from the website AwardsCircuit.com. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. In this Oscars recap episode, we analyze all the awards along with a great discussion about how voting works and how voters are influenced. Listen below.

Our guest: Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) - listen to his podcast or visit AwardsCircuit.com

Our topic: 91st Academy Awards

