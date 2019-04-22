The First Word Podcast - Theories on 2019's 'Endgame' + 'Star Wars'

"We'll always be with you. No one's ever really gone." Listen in to our super fun speculation and theories discussion just before the summer movie season kicks off this year. For this episode of The First Word podcast, Mike & Alex chat about what they think might happen (or not?) in two of 2019's biggest movies: Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (directed by the Russo Brothers, opening April 26th) and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (directed by J.J. Abrams, opening December 20th). We decided to record this to listen back to later and see how totally off we were. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. Ready to hear all the (fake) spoilers? Dive in.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #23 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on acast, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher.

Our topic: Marvel's Avengers: Endgame

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.