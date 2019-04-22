OUR PODCASTPodcast Feed

The First Word Podcast - Theories on 2019's 'Endgame' + 'Star Wars'

by
April 22, 2019

The First Word Podcast

"We'll always be with you. No one's ever really gone." Listen in to our super fun speculation and theories discussion just before the summer movie season kicks off this year. For this episode of The First Word podcast, Mike & Alex chat about what they think might happen (or not?) in two of 2019's biggest movies: Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (directed by the Russo Brothers, opening April 26th) and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (directed by J.J. Abrams, opening December 20th). We decided to record this to listen back to later and see how totally off we were. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. Ready to hear all the (fake) spoilers? Dive in.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #23 below - hosted by Podbean.

Our topic: Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

