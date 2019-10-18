The First Word Podcast - Todd Phillips' 'Joker', feat. Katie Smith-Wong

"I used to think that my life was a tragedy, but now I realize, it's a comedy." On this episode of The First Word podcast we sit down for a full-on discussion about the controversial, box office smash, R-rated comic book movie Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Gotham villain. Everyone else has been talking about it, we had to speak our minds about it, too. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we're joined by film writer Katie Smith-Wong based in London as our guest for this discussion about Joker and all the good & bad sides. Is it a great movie? Is there "nothing" it has to say or is there something? Listen in.

Our guest: Katie Smith-Wong (@Guitargalchina) - find her on Rotten Tomatoes

Our topic: Todd Phillips' Joker

