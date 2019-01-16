The First Word Podcast - Top 10 Movies of 2018, feat. Alicia Malone

What were our favorites from 2018? Tune in now to listen to our latest episode of The First Word podcast, a recap of 2018 and a discussion on our Top 10 Movies of 2018. Our guest for this episode is none other than the wonderful Alicia Malone, who also joined us last year for our Top 10 of 2017 episode. We go around counting down our Top 10 with brief commentary on each of our favorite films. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. We're happy to keep recording and releasing discussions for those who are interested. And we hope this episode gives everyone a chance to revel in the best movies and hear about all of our favorites from the previous year. Listen in below.

Our guest: Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) - buy her books Backwards & In Heels / The Female Gaze

Episode timeline:

6:20 - Alex's #10 to 6

8:40 - Alicia's #10 to 6

13:20 - Mike's #10 to 6

24:00 - Alicia's #5 - Shoplifters

28:15 - Mike's #5 - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

31:15 - Alex's #5 - First Man

36:50 - Alicia's #4 - The Favourite

41:10 - Mike's #4 - Roma

47:15 - Alex's #4 - Shirkers

52:10 - Alicia's #3 - Burning

58:50 - Mike's #3 - Minding the Gap

1:04:40 - Alex's #3 - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

1:10:00 - Alicia's #2 - Cold War

1:16:15 - Mike's #2 - Blindspotting

1:23:10 - Alex's #2 - Vox Lux

1:25:40 - Alicia's #1 - Roma

1:29:40 - Mike's #1 - The Favourite

1:32:40 - Alex's #1 - The Nightingale

