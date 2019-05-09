The Flying Spaghetti Monster Movie - First Trailer for 'I, Pastafari' Doc

"If something looks like a religion, people say it is a religion… it should be recognized as such." Step aside Satan, it's time for the Pastafarians to get their moment in the spotlight. An official trailer is available for an indie documentary titled I, Pastafari, the first feature-length documentary about The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Most people have probably heard of the Pastafarians and their religion, but what's the real story behind the Flying Spaghetti Monster and what's happening today? The film profiles followers who fight for freedom to access religious privileges in law granted to other "real" religions. It looks like a perfect double-feature with Penny Lane's outstanding doc Hail Satan? profiling the Satanic Temple, which is quite similar to this one with aims to counter mono-religious culture by legally fighting for equal representation.

Here's the first official trailer for Mike Weeks' doc I, Pastafari, direct from YouTube (found via Kottke):

With millions of believers worldwide, The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster is the world's fastest growing religion. Followers of the faith, known as "Pastafarians", have been preaching the message of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (FSM) ever since The Prophet Bobby Henderson's Open Letter to the Kansas School Board captivated the internet in 2005. I, Pastafari is a story about a few brave Pastafarians, evangelizing the message of the FSM, while fighting against intolerant skeptics, for the freedom to access religious privileges in law granted to other "real" religions. In a time of flat-earthers, anti-vaxxers, fake news, and alternative facts, the Pastafarians may be the savior the world has been waiting for. R’Amen. I, Pastafari is directed by filmmaker Mike Weeks. The film is still looking for distribution and any additional support. For more info on the doc, visit the film's official website. Stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?