The Real Story of Carroll Shelby in Trailer for 'Shelby American' Doc

"You'd better win." Chassy Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Shelby American, the latest from racing doc directors Nate Adams & Adam Carolla (of Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman, and The 24 Hour War). The film profiles the life and times of notorious race car driver, engineer, designer, coach and expert Carroll Shelby - the same guy played by Matt Damon in the Ford v Ferrari movie this year. Carroll Shelby came from humble beginnings working as a chicken farmer in rural Texas. He exploded into the auto-racing scene by beating all the top-tier drivers of the era and winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959. All while still wearing his chicken-overalls. He launched his company Shelby American after that, which lead him to meet Henry Ford II. The rest is history. For any and all racing fans, this seems like a must see. Or for anyone who wants more after watching the excellent Ford v Ferrari film.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Nate Adams & Adam Carolla's doc Shelby American, direct from Vimeo:

After failing as a chicken farmer, Carroll Shelby went on to become one of the winningest drivers in racing history, famously wearing "chicken overalls" in races. After a heart condition forced early retirement from racing, he reinvented himself as an automotive manufacturer and built the fabled Shelby Cobra sports car. With his Shelby Daytona Coupe race car, Shelby became the first American team to dethrone the Ferraris at Le Mans and win the World Manufacturer’s Championship. This caught the eye of Henry Ford II who was desperate to beat the Ferrari’s for the overall win at Le Mans with the Ford’s new race car, the GT40. Answering the call, Shelby led a team of young hot-rodders from Venice, CA and won Le Mans with the Ford GT40. After racing, he shifted his focus back to consumer cars, injecting testosterone into Ford's Mustang and Chrysler's Dodge Viper. Shelby was the rare combination of fierce competitor, charismatic salesman and visionary entrepreneur. Shelby American is co-directed by filmmakers Nate Adams & Adam Carolla, both directors of the docs Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman and The 24 Hour War previously. Chassy Media debuted the doc direct-to-VOD - it's available to watch now. Ready?