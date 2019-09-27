Third Trailer for Animated 'Spies in Disguise' Movie Starring Will Smith

"Did anyone else see uh– uh, a pigeon?" 20th Century Fox has unveiled a third trailer (and a new poster) for Blue Sky Studios' animated movie Spies In Disguise, following the first two trailers earlier this year. This spy comedy has a funny concept about a spy who gets turned into a bird, but is that all there is here? Lance and Walter. One is a super cool and charming spy, and the other invents the super cool gadgets Lance uses. When Walter turns Lance into a bird, they must learn to rely on each other like never before in order to save the world. Will Smith voices Lance, and Tom Holland voices Walter. The main voice cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, & Masi Oka. Inspired by the short film Pigeon: Impossible, about a spy battling a pigeon. This looks like it's borrowing a lot from The Incredibles, both in style and story, along with James Bond. Easily the best trailer yet - hopefully it turns out any good.

Here's the third trailer (+ poster) for Nick Bruno & Troy Quane's Spies In Disguise, from Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Blue Sky's Spies in Disguise movie here, and the second trailer here.

Charming, super cool, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can't learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. Spies In Disguise is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Spies In Disguise is co-directed by filmmakers Nick Bruno & Troy Quane, from Blue Sky Studios. Inspired by the animated short film Pigeon: Impossible by Lucas Martell. 20th Century Fox will release Blue Sky's Spies In Disguise in theaters everywhere starting December 25th, Christmas Day, this year. Looking fun?