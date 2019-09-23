Third Trailer for Disney Animation's Magical Mystery Sequel 'Frozen II'

"Magic is very alluring, without you she may lose herself to it." Disney has debuted the third official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Frozen 2, now written as Frozen II. Following the first teaser trailer and the other full trailer a few months ago. The first movie from 2013 is renowned all over the world and beloved by audiences young and old. This time they venture north into a mysterious foggy "Enchanted Forest" where they learn the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom. Featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, plus Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown; as well as new music from Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. This trailer finally reveals a lot more about the story and what's happening between these two sisters - and it looks like another exhilarating, unforgettable adventure into the unknown. Be wary of the dangers of too much magic.

Here's the second full trailer (+ poster) for Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee's Frozen II, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Disney Anim's Frozen II here, or the other full-length trailer here.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom. The highly anticipated sequel to Disney Animation's global phenomenon Frozen, originally released in 2013. Frozen 2 is once again directed by animation filmmakers Jennifer Lee (screenwriter for Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia, and A Wrinkle in Time) and Chris Buck (also director of Surf's Up and Tarzan previously), who both co-directed the first Frozen movie as well. Produced by Peter Del Vecho. The screenplay is written by Allison Schroeder, from characters created by Jennifer Lee. Disney will release Buck & Lee's Frozen II in theaters everywhere starting on November 22nd, 2019 later this fall. Looking good?