Third Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Movie from Tim Burton

"You have something very rare… You have wonder, you have magic. Come with me - together we can soar on that elephant's wings!" Disney has debuted the third official trailer for the live-action Dumbo movie, about the little elephant who can fly. And you'll really believe he can fly! This is really a magical, emotional trailer that will pull at your heartstrings - get ready to feel some feelings. Dumbo is directed by filmmaker Tim Burton, who has been working with Disney ever since Alice in Wonderland and most recently made Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. This new Disney Dumbo movie features a fantastic ensemble cast: Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins, Alan Arkin, Joseph Gatt, Sandy Martin, with Michael Keaton as the evil entrepreneur villain. The more they show from this, the better it looks. It's definitely another cheesy feel-good Disney movie, but dangit, I'm excited for it.

Here's the third official trailer (+ new poster) for Tim Burton's Dumbo, direct from Disney's YouTube:

This new, live-action grand adventure Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets. Dumbo is directed by filmmaker Tim Burton, of the films Beetlejuice, Batman & Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Mars Attacks, Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children previously. The screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger. Disney will release Dumbo in theaters everywhere starting March 29th late next month. Who's planning to see it?