Third Trailer for Teen Pop Star Film 'Teen Spirit' Starring Elle Fanning

"A lot of people like to sing. You CAN sing. But… you're an inexperienced performer." Bleecker Street has debuted the third official trailer for the thrilling film Teen Spirit, yet another young pop star origin story, this time starring Elle Fanning as a girl named Violet. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, and is set for release in April. Set in the world of modern pop music, Max Minghella's Teen Spirit is a universally inspiring story about growing up, dreaming big, and finding your voice. Violet is a shy teenager from the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. Also starring Zlatko Buric, Agnieszka Grochowska, Clara Rugaard, Archie Madekwe, Ursula Holliday, Jordan Stephens, Millie Brady, and Rebecca Hall. This looks like the flashier, extra glossy, non-horror version of Refn's The Neon Demon - with all the same neon and fame, but without all the shame.

Here's the third official trailer (+ a poster) for Max Minghella's Teen Spirit, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the second trailer for Minghella's Teen Spirit here, or the original festival teaser.

Teen Spirit follows Violet (Fanning), a shy teenager living in the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor (Buric), Violet enters an international singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Teen Spirit is both written and directed by talented English actor-filmmaker Max Minghella, making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer & producer. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall, but hasn't shown at any other festival or elsewhere. Bleecker Street will release Minghella's Teen Spirit in select US theaters starting April 5th, 2019 coming up this spring. How does that look? Who's in?