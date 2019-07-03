Third UK Trailer for Aardman's 'Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

"Get ready for a close encounter of the herd kind." Studiocanal has released a third official UK trailer for A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the latest comedy sequel from stop-motion studio Aardman Animations. This third trailer follows the first teaser trailer last year, and the other full-length UK trailer from earlier this year. It's a sequel to the surprisingly successful first Shaun the Sheep, originally released in 2015. When an intergalactic visitor – an impish and adorable alien called Lu-La – crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd Lu-La home. The small voice cast includes Justin Fletcher and John Sparkes. This looks like good fun and the more they show from this, the better it looks. Plus it's Aardman! And no matter what I always enjoy seeing more stop-motion animated films. I'm sure this will connect with children, too.

Here's the third UK trailer for Aardman's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, from YouTube:

Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… but at nearby Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun has other things on his mind, as his mischievous schemes are continually thwarted by an exasperated Bitzer. When an impish and adorable alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure, setting off on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organisation can capture her…can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late? A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is directed by filmmakers Will Becher (a lead animator for Aardman) & Richard Phelan (a storyboard artist for Aardman) both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Jon Brown and Mark Burton, based on the characters created by Nick Park. StudioCanal will release Aardman's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon in the UK this October. Lionsgate will then release the film first in the US starting December 13th, 2019 later this year.