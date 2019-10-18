Thomas Jane in Full Trailer for LAPD Action Thriller Film 'Crown Vic'

"I'm telling you, man, it's a war out here. Going to be us against them." Screen Media Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Crown Vic, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Written & directed by Joel Souza, the title is a reference to the cop car that most police drive around America - known as a "Crown Vic" because it's a Ford Crown Victoria. This film tells the story of one memorable night in the life of LAPD officer Ray Mandel while hunting two cop killers on the loose. The two cops, one a rookie, must contend with a city about to boil over. Starring Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank, with David Krumholtz, Bridget Moynahan, Gregg Bello, Scottie Thompson, and Josh Hopkins. Looks like a very intense, gritty film about how incredibly hard it is to work as cops in a big city.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joel Souza's Crown Vic, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

Crown Vic takes us through one memorable night in the life of veteran patrol officer Ray Mandel and his trainee, ambitious rookie cop Nick Holland in the LAPD's Olympic Division. With two cop killers on the loose and hunting for more targets, Mandel and Holland must contend with a city about to boil over, as well as Jack VanZandt, an unhinged rogue cop out for payback running wild in their patrol zone. As the night wears on, Mandel finds himself in a desperate race against the clock to find a missing girl as he and Holland prowl the dangerous streets of LA in their police car, protected by only a few thin sheets of metal and glass… Crown Vic is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joel Souza, director of the films Hanna's Gold, Ghost Squad, and Break Night previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Screen Media will release Souza's Crown Vic in select theaters starting on November 8th.