Thomas Kretschmann in Official Trailer for 'Discarnate' Horror Thriller

"Maybe the serum is inducing some kind of shared psychosis." The Orchard has debuted the trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Discarnate, also known as Shapeshifter (for its release in Germany last year). The plot is about a neuroscientist's obsession with a drug that expands the human mind, who inadvertently unleashes a deadly supernatural force on his team when they start trials. Thomas Kretschmann stars as Dr. Andre Mason, and the cast includes Nadine Velazquez, Josh Stewart, Chris Coy, Matt Munroe, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Cassandra Clark, and Ashton Amaba. This looks like a very weird mix of big ideas and horror concepts that don't seem to coalesce, but I don't really know. Maybe it's not so bad. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mario Sorrenti's Discarnate, direct from YouTube:

A neuroscientist (Thomas Kretschmann) becomes obsessed with a drug that allows humans to interact with spirits, but during the clinical trial he inadvertently unleashes a deadly supernatural force on his research team. Discarnate is directed by Italian filmmaker Mario Sorrenti, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Mario Miscione and Marcella Ochoa. This was already released on video in Europe last fall, but it just now getting a US debut this winter. The Orchard will release Sorrenti's Discarnate direct-to-VOD starting on March 5th next month. Who wants to watch?