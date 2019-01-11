Thomas Q. Jones in First Trailer for Crime Mystery Film 'A Violent Man'

"I had to lie to the police for you." GVN Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie crime mystery titled A Violent Man, from writer/director Matthew Berkowitz. This premiered at Oldenburg Film Festival and will finally be released next month. The film is about a struggling MMA fighter who becomes an underdog champ overnight. But he finds himself in a fight for his life after his one night stand is found dead in her home. A blackout, a dead body, and incriminating circumstances puts Ty in the middle of a mystery. The description compares this to Humphrey Bogart's noir classic In a Lonely Place, which should raise an eyebrow. Starring former football star Thomas Q. Jones, UFC hall of fame legend Chuck Liddell, and legendary actors Bruce Davison and Isaach De Bankolé, A Violent Man "delivers hard hitting punches." Also starring Denise Richards, Khalilah Joi, Jon Skarloff, and Mike Sorrentino. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Berkowitz's A Violent Man, direct from YouTube:

An unknown MMA fighter, Ty Matthews, beats the undefeated champion at a local gym. Overnight, Ty becomes the underdog champion of the world - with a title fight on the horizon. But when the female reporter covering the story is found dead, Ty becomes the murder suspect; as he was last seen with her leaving a bar late at night. His only alibi is his girlfriend who is aware of him arriving home late that night. A blackout, a dead body, and incriminating circumstances puts Ty in the middle of a mystery. Like Bogart in "In a Lonely Place" he finds himself under the microscope of a murder, which he doesn’t know if he committed. A Violent Man is directed by producer / filmmaker Matthew Berkowitz, his second feature film after Wild in Blue previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Berkowitz and Justin Steele. This premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival in 2017, and also played at the Miami Film Festival last year. GVN Releasing will release A Violent Man in select theaters + on VOD starting February 8th, 2019 next month.