Three Boys Get Into Trouble in Second Trailer for 'Good Boys' Comedy

"I'm guessing you're not the popular kids in school? Hm?" Universal has released a second trailer for the comedy Good Boys, the feature directorial debut of writer / producer Gene Stupnitsky (screenwriter on Year One and Bad Teacher). This isn't a red band trailer (like the first one) this time, but it still has plenty of lewd language. Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the comedy is about three sixth grade boys who ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for their first kissing party. Just how bad can one day get? You'll have to head to theaters in August to find out. Starring Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams as the three boys, with a cast including Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Millie Davis, Midori Francis, Lina Renna, and Matt Ellis. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and looks hilarious and gross all at the same time. So many jokes are so bad, but that is the point.

Here's the second official trailer for Gene Stupnitsky's Good Boys, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Stupnitsky's Good Boys here, to see even more footage.

After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) decide to use Max's dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis). Good Boys is directed by producer / writer / filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky, making his feature directorial debut after directing a few episodes of "The Office" previously, and producing many TV shows. The screenplay is written by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky. Produced by Lee Eisenberg, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and James Weaver. Universal will release Stupnitsky's Good Boys in theaters starting August 16th later this summer.