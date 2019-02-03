Four TV Spots for André Øvredal's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

"Based on the iconic book series…" CBS Films has just debuted three 15-second TV spots during the Super Bowl for the latest horror offering from Guillermo del Toro, an adaptation of the beloved book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. We expect the full trailer to drop soon but for now this is a start. The film is actually directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe), and it's produced by and co-written by del Toro. The horror anthology features various frightening stories based on the books, most featuring younger kids. With a cast including Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Gabriel Rush, Kathleen Pollard, and Gil Bellows. This is a chilling first look, and I'm surprised they debuted this creepy footage during the game - but the teaser was "this Sunday will be scary."

First four TV spots (+ poster) for André Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, from YouTube:

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you. A group of kids face their fears in order to save their town. From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, in theaters this summer. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the films Future Murder, Trollhunter, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman, with revisions by John August, Guillermo del Toro, Marcus Dunstan, and Patrick Melton. Based on Alvin Schwartz's book series of the same name. It's produced by Guillermo del Toro, Jason F. Brown, J. Miles Dale, Sean Daniel, and Elizabeth Grave. CBS Films will release Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in theaters everywhere starting August 9th, 2019 later this summer. First impression? Who's down?