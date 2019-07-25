Tiffany Chu in First Trailer for Justin Chon's Indie Drama 'Ms. Purple'

"My beautiful daughter. You're the only thing I have in this world." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the first official trailer for an indie set in Koreatown, Los Angeles titled Ms. Purple, the latest film from acclaimed Korean-American filmmaker Justin Chon (of the films Man Up and Gook before this). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also won the Grand Jury Prize at the Dallas Film Festival this spring. Ms. Purple stars Tiffany Chu as Kasie, a young woman who works a deadend job as a karaoke hostess in Koreatown. She reconnects with her estranged brother Carey in the final days of their father's life, struggling to make ends meet. The small cast includes Teddy Lee, Octavio Pizano, James Kang, and Jake Choi. An intimate character study about taking care of family and how tough life can be. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Chon's Ms. Purple, direct from Oscilloscope's YouTube:

Ms. Purple is a poignant drama about Asian American sister and brother, Kasie (Tiffany Chu) and Carey (Teddy Lee), who were raised and are now seemingly stuck in Koreatown, Los Angeles. Abandoned by their mother and brought up by their father, the siblings continue to struggle with deep emotional wounds from the difficulty of the parental dynamic. Now, with their father on his death bed, the estranged Carey comes home to help Kasie care for him. As they reunite over their dying father, Kasie and Carey confront their shared past, attempting to mend their relationship. Ms. Purple is directed by Korean-American actor / filmmaker Justin Chon, director of the films Man Up and Gook previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Chon, co-written by Chris Dinh. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Oscope will open Chon's Ms. Purple in select theaters starting September 6th. Visit their official website.