Tim Heidecker Tries Out Politics in Official Trailer for 'Mister America'

"I think Tim's running for DA because he just wants to get revenge." Magnolia Pictures has revealed the first trailer for an indie comedy titled Mister America, the latest project from comedian mastermind Tim Heidecker. This mockumentary meets prank film stars Tim Heidecker as Tim Heidecker, a clever man who decides to enter politics and run for the San Bernadino District Attorney. "Fueled by ego and ignorance, he tries to surmount a lack of experience, funds and likeability by personally connecting with unsuspecting constituents." I'm surprised this hasn't played at any other film festivals, because it seems like the perfect thing to premiere at SXSW. It also just seems like an impressively bold attempt to mock American politics while somehow still being entertaining - which is more challenging than you might think these days. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Notarnicola's Mister America, direct from YouTube:

Follows Tim Heidecker's delusional attempt to enter the world of politics. After beating a murder charge for selling faulty e-cigarettes at an EDM festival, Tim seeks revenge by running an absurd campaign to unseat the San Bernadino District Attorney. Fueled by ego and ignorance, he tries to surmount a lack of experience, funds and likeability by personally connecting with unsuspecting constituents. It does not go well. Mister America is directed by editor / filmmaker Eric Notarnicola, his first feature after making a few shorts and lot of TV including "The Trial" and "Decker" previously. The screenplay is by Tim Heidecker, Eric Notarnicola, Gregg Turkington. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Magnolia debuts Mister America in select theaters starting October 11th this fall. Does he have your vote?