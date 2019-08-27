Timothée Chalamet is Henry V in Trailer for David Michôd's 'The King'

"I need men around me I can trust." Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The King, the latest movie from Australian director David Michod (of Animal Kingdom, The Rover). This drama will have its major premiere at the Venice Film Festival starting next week and will be showing out-of-competition. Hal, wayward prince and heir to the English throne, is crowned King Henry V after his tyrannical father dies. Now the young king must navigate palace politics, the war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life. Timothée Chalamet stars as King Henry V of England, with a full cast including Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Dean-Charles Chapman, Lily-Rose Depp, Sean Harris, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Glynn-Carney, Andrew Havill, & Steven Elder. Yeah this looks deliciously epic and brutal, a bit like Gladiator meets Elizabeth, or something along those lines. Fire it up.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for David Michod's The King, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton). The King is directed by Australian filmmaker David Michôd, director of the films Animal Kingdom, The Rover, and War Machine previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Joel Edgerton and David Michod. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival starting this week. Netflix will then release Michod's The King in select theaters + streaming starting later this fall. First impression?