Tiya Sircar in First Trailer for Netflix's 'Good Sam' Set in New York City

"There are way more people out there doing good." Netflix has debuted the trailer for an indie drama titled Good Sam, directed by Kate Melville. The film about a good samaritan nicknamed, of course, "Good Sam", who starts leaving bags of $100,000 on doorsteps in New York City. A TV reporter named Kate Bradley is sent to investigate the mystery, which ends up turning her whole life upside-down. This is one of those funny concepts that on paper sounds like it could be a horror, or a thriller, or a dramatic thriller, with some crazy big twists and turns. But this trailer actually makes it look like a light-hearted uplifting romance, and it seems she's going to fall in love with (or discover something else wonderful) about this "Good Sam". Tiya Sircar stars as Kate, with a full cast including Chad Connell, Marco Grazzini, Mark Camacho, Elana Dunkelman, Daniela Sandiford, Jesse Camacho, Kenny Wong, and Robert Crooks. Give it a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kate Melville's Good Sam, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When a mysterious good samaritan, also known as "Good Sam," leaves $100,000 in cash on seemingly random doorsteps, New York City TV news reporter Kate Bradley (Tiya Sircar) sets out discover Good Sam's true identity and motive, turning her personal life upside down. Good Sam is directed by American filmmaker Kate Melville, a former story editor making her second feature film after directing Picture Day previously. The screenplay is co-written by Teena Booth and Dete Meserve. Produced by Dete Meserve and Jesse Prupas. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere before. Netflix will release Melville's Good Sam streaming exclusively starting May 16th, 2019 later this month. Who's interested in watching?