Tom Cruise is Back as Maverick in First Trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"The end is inevitable Maverick, your kind is headed for extinction…" Surprise! Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Top Gun: Maverick during Comic-Con this week, and it's available for all of us to watch online. And holy shit!! This looks incredible. This footage will definitely take you back to the original Top Gun from 1986, and remind you why fighter jets are so damn cool. There's no actual plot revealed yet, and this trailer doesn't really explain much, but I'm already in anyway. Tom Cruise is back as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Val Kilmer is also back; with a full cast including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. This will definitely tug hard on your nostalgia, and damnit, it totally got me and will get you. I love all the flying shots! Bring it on, Kosinski.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, direct from YouTube:

Feel the need. No official plot synopsis has been revealed yet. A continuation of the story from Tony Scott's Top Gun (1986). Top Gun: Maverick is directed by the visionary American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, director of the movies Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Based on the original characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. And executive produced by Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger. Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films will release Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick in theaters everywhere starting June 6th, 2020 next summer. For more updates follow @TopGunMovie. First impression? Cool?