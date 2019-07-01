Toni Servillo in Wild US Trailer for Paolo Sorrentino's Dazzling 'Loro'

"Sell them your dream of the future." IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for the latest spectacle from Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, Youth), an epic political satire titled Loro. The film profiles the life of Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi, played by Toni Servillo, an "egomaniac billionaire Prime Minister who presides over an empire of scandal and corruption." Sounds scary, but it's described as a "ferocious feast of satire" with plenty of Sorrentino's spunk and extravagance. "Exploding with eye-popping, extravagantly surreal set-pieces, the dazzling, daring new film from Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino is both a wickedly subversive satire and a furious elegy for a country crumbling while its leaders enrich themselves." Also starring Riccardo Scamarcio as the young hustler trying to move closer to Berlusconi, plus Elena Sofia Ricci, Kasia Smutniak, Euridice Axen, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Roberto De Francesco, Dario Cantarelli, and Anna Bonaiuto. Worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Paolo Sorrentino's Loro, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Sex, drugs, power, and vice – welcome to the mid-2000s Italy run by Silvio Berlusconi, the egomaniac billionaire Prime Minister who presides over an empire of scandal and corruption. Sergio (Riccardo Scamarcio) is an ambitious young hustler managing an escort service catering to the rich and powerful. Determined to move up in the world, Sergio sets his sights on the biggest client of all: Silvio Berlusconi (Toni Servillo), the disgraced, psychotically charming businessman and the ex-PM currently plotting his political comeback. As Berlusconi attempts to bribe his way back to power, Sergio devises his own equally audacious scheme to win the mogul's attention. Loro is directed by Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, of the films One Man Up, The Consequences of Love, The Family Friend, Il Divo, This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, and Youth previously. The screenplay is by Paolo Sorrentino & Umberto Contarello. This first premiered at the Busan & Cologne Film Festivals last year. IFC Films will release Sorrentino's Loro in select US theaters starting September 20th, then on VOD starting September 27th. Anyone interested?