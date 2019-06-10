Trailer for 4K Re-Release of 70s David Hockney Doc 'A Bigger Splash'

"There's times when I feel a bit alone as an artist. Truth is, very few artists are interested really in the ideas I am…" Metrograph Pictures has unveiled a new official trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the biographic 1970s documentary A Bigger Splash. Filmed over three years, originally released in 1974, the semi-fictional film is about artist David Hockney creating one of his most popular paintings. When his beautiful lover, Peter Schlesinger, decides to break up with him, it leaves David a complete emotional wreck. He suddenly finds himself unable to create anything, awash in depression & loneliness. He finds inspiration in his backyard swimming pool, and begins a portrait of it. "Hazan's film is too-little-seen masterpiece that begs revisiting for a number of reasons: it's both a time capsule of hedonistic gay life in the 1970s and an honest-yet-tender depiction of gay male romance that dispenses with the then-current narratives of self-hatred and self-pity." Sounds, and looks, like a must watch doc for any fans of Hockney and admirers of art.

Here's the new trailer for the 4K re-release of Jack Hazan's doc A Bigger Splash, direct from YouTube:

When David Hockney's beautiful lover, Peter Schlesinger, breaks up with him, it leaves David a complete emotional wreck. An artist, he suddenly finds himself unable to create anything, and is awash in depression and loneliness. After a time, David is able to find inspiration in his backyard swimming pool, and he begins a portrait of it. This unique docudrama presents a semi-fictionalized account of the story behind one of Hockney's most popular paintings. From Metrograph: "Fascinated as so many have been by the mystery and allure of Hockney's art, Jack Hazan (also director of Rude Boy) spent three years shooting A Bigger Splash, an improvisatory narrative-nonfiction hybrid featuring Hockney, a wary participant, as well his circle of friends, many subjects of his portraits, including British textile designer Celia Birtwell, fashion designer Ossie Clark, curator Henry Geldzahler, gallerist John Kasmin, and artist Patrick Procktor." The film was first released in early 1974, after playing at the Chicago (in 1973) & New York Film Festivals. Metrograph will re-release Hazan's A Bigger Splash in select theaters starting June 21st later this month.