Trailer for Animated Doc Film 'Liyana' Telling an Original African Tale

"Don't be afraid. Be brave." Passion River Films is highlighting one of their best releases from this fall, an animated documentary film titled Liyana. This originally premiered in 2017, but since then has picked up over 35 Jury & Audience Awards from numerous festivals all over the world. After playing at various fests for over two years, it's now available to watch on VOD or DVD. Liyana is a genre-defying documentary that tells the story of five children in the Kingdom of Eswatini who turn past trauma into an original fable about a girl named Liyana who embarks on a perilous quest to save her young twin brothers. The film weaves her animated journey together with poetic documentary scenes to create an inspiring tale of perseverance and hope. It looks like an imaginative and inspiring film to discover about the incredible power of storytelling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original poster) for Aaron & Amanda Kopp's Liyana, direct from YouTube:

A Swazi girl embarks on a dangerous quest to rescue her young twin brothers. This animated African tale is born from the imaginations of five orphaned children in Eswatini who create a story of perseverance drawn from their darkest memories and their brightest dreams. Their fictional character’s journey is interwoven with poetic documentary scenes to create a genre-defying celebration of the transformative power of storytelling. Liyana is co-directed by filmmakers Aaron Kopp & Amanda Kopp, both making their feature directorial debut, adapting their own short film Likhaya. Produced by Davis Coombe, Sakheni Dlamini, Daniel Junge, Aaron Kopp & Amanda Kopp. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2017, and played at numerous film festivals over the last few years. Passion River already released Liyana direct-to-VOD/DVD on November 19th, 2019 this fall. For more info, visit the doc film's official website.