Trailer for Awkward Coming-of-Age Film 'Adam' Directed by Rhys Ernst

"What are you even doing here? At least I belong here." Wolfe Video has debuted an official US trailer for an indie coming-of-age film, a "comedy of errors about mistaken gender identity", titled Adam. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (not to be confused with the other coming-of-age romance also titled Adam from Sundance 2009 about a guy with Autism). This Adam is the feature directorial debut of Rhys Ernst, a producer on the "Transparent" series, and producer / director of "This Is Me". The film tells the story of an awkward teenage boy who pretends he's a trans man in order to date a lesbian girl he has feelings for, which is a bit odd. Nicholas Alexander stars, along with Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Margaret Qualley, Leo Sheng, Chloë Levine, Colton Ryan, Dana Aliya Levinson, and Alisha B. Woods. I haven't seen the film yet, so I can't comment, but you can still take a look at the trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for Rhys Ernst's Adam, direct from Wolfe's YouTube:

Awkward, self-conscious Adam Freeman (Nicholas Alexander) has just finished his junior year of high school in 2006. When his cool older sister Casey (Margaret Qualley) suggests he visit her in New York for the Summer, Adam has visions of meeting a girl and finally gaining some life experience. The fantasy doesn't materialize exactly as expected. Casey has enthusiastically embraced life amidst Brooklyn's young LGBTQ community and invites Adam to tag along with her to queer bars and other happenings. When Adam falls at first sight for Gillian (Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a smart, beautiful young woman in this new crowd, she mistakenly assumes he is trans. Flummoxed and enamored, he haplessly goes along with her assumption, resulting in an increasingly complex comedy – and tragedy – of errors he's ill-equipped to navigate. Adam is directed by American filmmaker Rhys Ernst, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts, TV work including "This Is Me", and producing "Transparent". The screenplay is written by Ariel Schrag, adapted from her own book of the same name. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Wolfe will release Ernst's Adam in select US theaters starting August 14th this summer.