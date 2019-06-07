Trailer for 'Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable' Doc About the Pro Surfer

"She trained her butt off. It takes a lot of strength and willpower…" Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the indie documentary Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, a profile of the life of acclaimed surfer Bethany Hamilton. If you recognize the name, her story was already adapted into a feature film back in 2011 called Soul Surfer, which starred AnnaSophia Robb as Bethany. Unstoppable is Hamilton's complete and untold story that follows her journey from childhood into motherhood – the ups, downs and her powerful resilience against all odds to become one of the leading professional surfers of all time. From chasing her toddler, to chasing the biggest waves, Bethany is continually rewriting the rules on being a fearless athlete, and brings new meaning to the phrase "Surfs Like a Girl." Another great sports doc.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Lieber's doc Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, from YouTube:

Bethany Hamilton lost her arm to a tiger shark at age 13, but this didn't stop her from pursuing her dream of becoming a professional surfer. However, it wasn't only the competition that fueled her desire to stay in the big blue, but her love for the ocean. Not only has she conquered the giant walls but also the journey of being a mother--all with only one arm. She inspires & she never stops: Bethany Hamilton is Unstoppable. Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Aaron Lieber, of the docs The Pursuit and Lakey Peterson: Zero to 100 previously. This premiered at the Tribeca & Los Angeles Film Festivals last year. Entertainment Studios MP will release Lieber's doc Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable in select theaters starting on July 12th this summer. For info, visit the official website. Interested? Any fans?