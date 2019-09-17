Trailer for Canadian Time Travel RomCom 'James vs. His Future Self'

"I'm from the future!" An official trailer for has arrived for a fun new time travel comedy from Canada titled James vs. His Future Self. This is premiering at the Cinefest Sudbury Film Festival this week, and is also playing at the Calgary & Edmonton Film Festivals. The crazy idea for this: the scientist who invented time travel goes back in time to convince himself to never invent it in the first place. "When he won't go along with the plan, it becomes a wicked battle of man versus himself - literally." Not too bad of a concept, right? Starring Jonas Chernick, Daniel Stern, Francis Conroy, Cleopatra Coleman, and Tara Spencer-Nairn. This seems to be less about science, more about self, with a romantic angle that is driving the plot. I really hope this is good, but it doesn't look too good from this trailer. There's only one way to find out, right?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy LaLonde's James vs. His Future Self, from YouTube:

When an uptight time-travelling obsessed young scientist is visited by his nihilistic future self, he's told that he needs to give up his dream of becoming the world's first time traveler, or else. But when he won't go along with the plan, it becomes a wicked battle of man versus himself - literally. James vs. His Future Self is directed by Canadian indie filmmaker Jeremy LaLonde, director of the films The Untitled Work of Paul Shepard, Sex After Kids, How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town, and The Go-Getters previously. The screenplay is written by Jonas Chernick and Jeremy LaLonde. This is premiering at Cinefest Sudbury this month, and also at the Calgary & Edmonton Film Festivals this fall. Northern Banner will release the film in Canada, but no exact date has been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who wants to watch?