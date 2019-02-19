Trailer for 'Combat Obscura' Doc Telling the Truth About the Marines

"That's the wrong building!" Whoa. This looks intense. Oscilloscope Labs has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Combat Obscura, described as "the very documentary the Corps does not want you to see." Made and filmed by a former Marine, Combat Obscura tells the truth about serving in the military. Miles Lagoze served in Afghanistan as a Combat Camera, shooting footage and editing videos for Marine Corps recruiting purposes. He brought home all the footage and assembled this doc, showing us everything they would normally keep secret or delete. "More than a mere compilation of violence, the edit ingeniously repurposes the original footage to reveal the intensity and paradoxes of war in an age of ubiquitous cameras, when all soldiers can record themselves with helmet-cams and cellphones." Holy hell, strap in good for this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Miles Lagoze's doc Combat Obscura, direct from YouTube:

Just out of high school, at the age of 18, Miles Lagoze enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was deployed to Afghanistan where he served as Combat Camera — his unit's official videographer, tasked with shooting and editing footage for the Corps' recruiting purposes and historical initiatives. But upon discharging, Lagoze took all the footage he and his fellow cameramen shot, and he assembled quite simply the very documentary the Corps does not want you to see. Combat Oscura is a groundbreaking look at the daily life of Marines in a war zone as told by the soldiers themselves. More than a mere compilation of violence, the edit ingeniously repurposes the original footage to reveal the intensity and paradoxes of an ambiguous war from an unvarnished perspective. Combat Obscura is directed by American filmmaker Miles Lagoze, making his directional debut. This premiered at the True/False Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope will release Lagoze's Combat Obscura in select theaters + on VOD starting March 15th coming up. Interested?