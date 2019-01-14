Trailer for Comedy 'The Great Unwashed' About a Gang of Hairdressers

"It's not about a job, is it?" Freestyle Digital Media has debuted the first official trailer for an indie comedy called The Great Unwashed, which is supposed to be an amusing and clever title because this is about a gang of criminal hairdressers who run a guy out of town. Yeah, sounds wild doesn't it? Jonathan Pointing stars as Charlie Brumble, a hapless 20-something who is forced to flee the city and hide out with a tribe of weirdo hippies after witnessing a brutal murder by a gang of criminal hairdressers. This initially premiered at the Austin Film Festival (of course it did - Keep Austin Weird) back in late 2017, but is just now getting an official release. The indie cast includes Kathryn Bond, Nick Horseman, Bekka Bowling, Daniel Ings, Ed Eales White, Ed Kear, and Michael Ryan. I admire the ingenuity in this, they're trying to have some fun making something wacky. It looks as ridiculous and as weird as it sounds, not sure if that's a good thing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Louis Fonseca's The Great Unwashed, direct from YouTube:

Charlie Brumble (Jon Pointing) is a jobless 20-something living in the city. A case of mistaken identity sees him interviewed for the position of getaway driver by a gang of criminal hairdressers. Whilst there he witnesses a murder and is forced to flee the city. With nowhere else to go, Charlie heads to Wales where his brother Rudyard (Nick Horseman) and his brother's 'spiritual life partner' Tulip (Kathryn Bond) live off the grid in a wood with a load of hippies. Charlie's presence upsets rival tribe 'The Honeylovers' and he is required to undertake a spiritual induction to maintain peace. A chance encounter with Jenny (Bekka Bowling) the local landowner's daughter means he could be the key to securing the hippies permanent residence in the forest. Meanwhile the hairdressers, led by the charismatic and violent head-stylist Toni, are hot on his heels, on course for an epic show down with the hippies. The Great Unwashed is directed by filmmaker Louis Fonseca, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films before. The screenplay is written by Louis Fonseca, Nick Horseman, Nick Phillips. Freestyle DM will release Fonseca's The Great Unwashed in select theaters + on VOD starting February 12th next month. Anyone interested?