Trailer for Concert Coming-of-Age Ensemble Comedy 'Summer Night'

"I'm gunna go on an adventure to find myself…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age teen drama Summer Night, which is the feature directorial debut of actor Joseph Cross. This fun, romantic comedy is "set against a backdrop of live music performed by the best bands in town." It's another one of these beautiful people partying with other beautiful people while trying to figure out how to grow up (or not) and deal with life kind of films. The big cast includes Lana Condor, Victoria Justice, Justin Chatwin, Ellar Coltrane, Ian Nelson, Analeigh Tipton, Callan McAuliffe, Ella Hunt, Hayden Szeto, Bill Milner, Elena Kampouris, Khris Davis, and Melina Vidler. "By the end of the night, these young men & women are confronted with a series of fast-approaching life decisions that will either leave them stuck in the comfort of adolescence or catapult them into adulthood." If that sounds like what you might be into, then you should give this a watch. If not, you're really not missing much here.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joseph Cross' Summer Night, from Goldwyn's YouTube:

It's the last days of summer… Best friends Seth (Nelson) and Jameson (Coltrane) are getting ready to perform — and party — at local rock venue The Alamo. But before the night begins, both young men come face- to-face with serious reality checks: Seth receives life-changing news from his girlfriend Mel (Tipton), and Jameson has to choose between his on-again-off-again girlfriend Corin (Kampouris) and a new girl he's just met, the outspoken Harmony (Justice). At the show, Seth and Jameson's friends are too caught up in their own lives to be much help: young rocker Taylor (McAuliffe) romances his new crush Dana (Hunt), and awkward Jack "Rabbit" (Milner) avoids his childhood friend Lexi (Condor) after learning what she did at her sister's wedding. These intertwining friend-dramas, fueled by a lot of drinking, unfold against a backdrop of live music performed by the best bands in town. Summer Night is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Joseph Cross, making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Jordan Jolliff, with updates by Cross. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Cross' Summer Night in select theaters starting on July 12th, 2019 later this summer. How does that look?