Trailer for Down Syndrome Drama 'Dafne' Starring Carolina Raspanti

"It's a sea port here. People come, people go." Watch a trailer for an indie drama titled Dafne, which first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year to excellent reviews. Made by Italian filmmaker Federico Bondi, the film is about a young woman named Dafne, played by Carolina Raspanti. Dafne is a self-aware and bright young woman with Down syndrome. When her mother dies, she has to attend to her father too, on top of attempting to process her own grief. The small cast also includes Stefania Casini and Antonio Piovanelli. One review from Berlinale earlier this year praises its maturity: "Dafne knows how to capture the individualism, absurdity, and staying power of grief without veering into soppiness." From this trailer, it seems to be an endearing, empowering film that we should be paying more attention to. Have a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Federico Bondi's Dafne, direct from KVIFF's YouTube:

Dafne (Carolina Raspanti) might still live with her parents, but the young woman feels independent. Her job affords her an income and a payment card, so it’s no problem to visit the hair salon every week. What may seem like trifling amenities to others are a source of pride for her. Despite suffering from Down syndrome, she sees no obstacle to living life to the fullest. When her mom dies unexpectedly, Dafne is ready to go into mourning, but at the same time she feels the need to care for her father, who is lost without his wife. Calling forth a blunt determination, she becomes the more reasonable half of the father-daughter odd couple and begins the process of healing them both… Dafne is both written and directed by Italian filmmaker Federico Bondi, his second feature film after making Black Sea in 2008 previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it will play at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival next this summer. No international release dates are confirmed yet. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?